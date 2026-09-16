Bibi Akifanya Corporate Lazima Utagongewa - Playful video of office colleagues during a team-building event leaves netizens talking (WATCH)

Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - A playful video of office colleagues participating in a game during a team-building event has gone viral, sparking hilarious reactions from social media users.
The game involved male and female colleagues, some of whom
appear to be married.
The video has since sparked hilarious reactions online, with
netizens joking that if you marry a corporate woman, be ready to “share” her
with her “office husbands.”
See what they were doing in the trending video.
Millennials chronicles,this feels illegal to watch💔😄. pic.twitter.com/F6PSUHnOxu— Eng.Kogi🔨 (@John63681549) September 15, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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