Huyu Ni Kama Amerudi Soko - Netizens react to the latest video of the late former Emurua Dikirr MP JOHANNA NG’ENO’s wife (WATCH)





Wednesday, September 16, 2026 - A video of the late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng’eno’s wife, Naiyanoi, goofing around while dressed to kill has sparked a buzz on social media.

In the video, Naiyanoi appears to be enjoying herself as she shows off her stylish look, prompting netizens to speculate that she may have already moved on following her husband’s death.

Some social media users even suggested that the video could be a subtle signal to potential suitors that she is back on the dating scene.

“Sometimes marrying a very young lady can give you insecurities even in your afterlife,” a social media user wrote.

“Huyu ni kama amerudi soko. She is sending a signal,” another user wrote.

Ng’eno died in a plane crash earlier this year, leaving behind a young widow.

Although Naiyanoi has not revealed whether she is ready to remarry following her husband’s death, her latest video has stirred online debate, with many netizens speculating about her love life.

Watch the video.



