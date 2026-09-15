KRA official arrested by EACC detectives after demanding Ksh 100,000 from a construction company to facilitate irregular clearance of tax arrears - The company owes KRA Ksh 4.5 million (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, September 15, 2026 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) official for soliciting and receiving a bribe to facilitate the irregular clearance of tax arrears and issuance of a Tax Compliance Certificate.
The suspect,
Hughes Obilo, an officer attached to the Debt Refunds Department in Kisumu,
allegedly demanded KSh100,000 from a construction company to clear outstanding
tax arrears amounting to KSh4.5 million from the iTax system.
According to
EACC, preliminary investigations were conducted before detectives mounted an
operation that led to the arrest of the suspect while receiving a KSh30,000
bribe.
The suspect
was arrested in Kisumu on September 14, 2026, and booked at Kisumu Central
Police Station for processing and statement recording.
EACC said it
remains committed to combating bribery and corruption at public service
delivery points and will continue taking firm action against individuals who
abuse public office for private gain.
The
commission is expected to proceed with investigations before the suspect is
presented before court.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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