Mama's Boy! Video of a Gen-Z man being handed a new set of boxers by his mother sparks reactions - This boy needs a father figure





Monday, September 7, 2026 - A video of a young Gen-Z man being handed a new set of boxers by his mother has sparked reactions on social media, with some users saying that he needs a father figure to guide him.

In the video, the caring mother is seen handing over the boxers to her son while lamenting that he has a habit of dumping them under the bed.

The clip has since attracted hilarious reactions from social media users, with many joking about the mother’s efforts to ensure her son keeps his clothes in order, while others found the whole situation embarrassing.

At what age did your mother stop buying innerwears for you👶? pic.twitter.com/VFtr6sOmtT — Eng.Kogi🔨 (@John63681549) September 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.