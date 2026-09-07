Kibera man arrested over the murder of his 9-year-old daughter - Postmortem report reveals the child died a painful death

Monday, September 7, 2026 - A 47-year-old father is in police custody after assaulting his nine-year-old daughter, who later succumbed to her injuries in Kibra, Nairobi.
The
shocking incident occurred on September 6, 2026, after police officers at Kibra
Police Station received a distress call reporting that the suspect, identified
as Norman Swahili, had seriously assaulted his daughter.
Police
officers, accompanied by members of the community policing team, swiftly rushed
to the scene.
However,
upon arrival, they were informed that the suspect had already taken the
critically injured child to Mbagathi Hospital in a desperate attempt to seek
medical attention.
The
officers proceeded to the hospital, only to receive the devastating news that
the nine-year-old girl had been pronounced dead on arrival.
A
preliminary examination reportedly revealed multiple bruises and swellings
across the child’s body, as well as a freshly lost upper incisor tooth, grim
signs of the violence she had allegedly endured.
Further
examination also indicated that the child had been abused.
The
deceased’s body was moved to Nairobi Funeral Home, where it is being preserved
pending a postmortem examination.
The suspect, Norman Swahili, has since been arrested and remains in police custody as detectives process the case ahead of his arraignment.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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