Huyu Ni Laptop Anauza Kweli? - Video of a curvy slay queen advertising a laptop shop in Nairobi CBD sparks reactions! Curves on fleek (WATCH)







Saturday, September 19, 2026 - A beautiful slay queen has captured attention online after sharing a video advertising a laptop shop in Nairobi CBD, with many focusing on her figure-hugging outfit.

She put her figure on full display as she showcased different types of laptops in the shop, with many wondering whether she was really advertising the products or drawing attention to her looks.

“Hawa ndio wanalipwa 15K mshahara lakini wanakaa nyumba ya 30K,” a social media user commented, claiming that the lady may be using her looks to get extra income.

“Is she selling a laptop or advertising her curves?” another user added.

Watch the video.



