DRAMA outside Didi’s Lounge in Busia town as boda boda riders harass slay queens who called them broke and bragged that the riders can’t afford them (VIDEO)





Saturday, September 19, 2026 - Commotion ensued outside Didi’s Lounge in Busia after a group of slay queens threw shade at boda boda riders, claiming they were “not their type” and could not afford them.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when the boda boda riders responded, and what started as mere words ended in a serious confrontation.

In the video taken by an eyewitness and shared online, the riders are seen ganging up on the ladies and harassing them.

So chaotic was the scene that some of the riders attempted to get physical with the ladies as they fled to safety.

Watch the video here: Link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.