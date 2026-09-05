Flying Coffin! RUTO’s military chopper struggles to take off during his visit to Kajiado (VIDEO)

Saturday, September 5, 2026 - A military chopper carrying President William Ruto was captured on camera struggling to take off during his visit to Kajiado.
In the video shared widely on social media, locals are seen
milling around as the pilot struggles to get the aircraft airborne.
“Ndege ya rais imeshindwa kupanda,” one of the locals
is heard saying.
There have been concerns about the safety of military
choppers, with reports emerging that they are poorly maintained.
Watch the video>>> below
According to unconfirmed reports, a Kenya Air Force One carrying President Ruto— DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) September 5, 2026
Cas observed hovering erratically as it battled to gain elevation. pic.twitter.com/3QneK18y5E
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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