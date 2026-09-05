Flying Coffin! RUTO’s military chopper struggles to take off during his visit to Kajiado (VIDEO)







Saturday, September 5, 2026 - A military chopper carrying President William Ruto was captured on camera struggling to take off during his visit to Kajiado.

In the video shared widely on social media, locals are seen milling around as the pilot struggles to get the aircraft airborne.

“Ndege ya rais imeshindwa kupanda,” one of the locals is heard saying.

There have been concerns about the safety of military choppers, with reports emerging that they are poorly maintained.

Watch the video>>> below

According to unconfirmed reports, a Kenya Air Force One carrying President Ruto



Cas observed hovering erratically as it battled to gain elevation. pic.twitter.com/3QneK18y5E — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) September 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST