Flying Coffin? MP CALEB AMISI’s newly acquired chopper struggles to take off in Tharaka Nithi - Karibu Ifanye Somersault (VIDEO)

Monday, September 7, 2026 - Concern has been raised over the safety of a chopper recently acquired by Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi after it was captured on camera struggling to take off.
Amisi had visited Tharaka Nithi to popularize his party when
the pilot struggled to take off amid harsh weather conditions.
A video of the incident has since surfaced online, prompting
reactions from social media users who expressed concern.
Some users also referenced former Deputy President Rigathi
Gachagua’s advice to opposition leaders, urging them to stop using choppers.
Watch the video.
Caleb Amisi's newly acquired PM Party chopper almost did somersault in Tharaka Nithi today.— Generali Osumo (@generali_osumo) September 6, 2026
I have always heard Gachagua warn opposition leaders over these flying coffins and I can see why! pic.twitter.com/GUniloz1lO
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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