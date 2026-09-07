Flying Coffin? MP CALEB AMISI’s newly acquired chopper struggles to take off in Tharaka Nithi - Karibu Ifanye Somersault (VIDEO)





Monday, September 7, 2026 - Concern has been raised over the safety of a chopper recently acquired by Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi after it was captured on camera struggling to take off.

Amisi had visited Tharaka Nithi to popularize his party when the pilot struggled to take off amid harsh weather conditions.

A video of the incident has since surfaced online, prompting reactions from social media users who expressed concern.

Some users also referenced former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s advice to opposition leaders, urging them to stop using choppers.

Watch the video.

Caleb Amisi's newly acquired PM Party chopper almost did somersault in Tharaka Nithi today.



I have always heard Gachagua warn opposition leaders over these flying coffins and I can see why! pic.twitter.com/GUniloz1lO — Generali Osumo (@generali_osumo) September 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.