Identity of the man whose SIDE CHICK posted a private video with him in bed after MECHI revealed! He pretends to love his wife on social media! Shame on you BABA MAISH (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Saturday, September 19, 2026 - A few days ago, a side chick caused an online buzz after posting a private video showing her in bed with a married man.

She recorded the video without his consent while he was asleep after “mechi”, seemingly to mock his wife.

Netizens have since unmasked the identity of the man featured in the trending video.

He has been identified online as Baba Maish, a matatu driver.

On social media, he portrays himself as a loving husband, regularly sharing photos of his wife.

See photos

The Kenyan DAILY POST.