DRAMA as DCI officers pursue thugs riding in a Mazda CX-5 in Githurai 44 - One suspect was arrested while his colleagues fled after the car hit an electric pole (VIDEO)







Monday, September 21, 2026 - Residents of the Sonic area in Githurai 44 were treated to a dramatic incident after DCI officers pursued suspected thugs riding in a Mazda CX-5.

Acting on intelligence, the officers engaged the suspects in a high-speed chase through the populous estate.

The vehicle the suspects were riding in lost control and rammed into an electric pole, bringing the chase to an abrupt end.

One suspect was arrested while his accomplices fled the scene.

A video shared online shows locals milling around as a DCI officer arrests the suspect, who was lying on the ground writhing in pain.

A manhunt for the suspects who fled the scene is ongoing.



