Detectives arrest a Kikuyu man suspected to be a notorious child trafficker - 4 kids rescued from his hideout (PHOTO)





Friday, September 4, 2026 - A joint team of officers drawn from the Kenya Police Service (KPS), Administration Police Service (APS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a suspected child trafficker at Korompoi Trading Centre in Isinya Sub-County.

The suspect, identified as Enock Peterson Mwangi alias Mwamburi, was arrested following investigations into his alleged involvement in child trafficking.

At the time of his arrest, four minors aged between one and seventeen years were rescued from a bedsitter where the suspect was reportedly residing.

Preliminary investigations have established that the suspect had extended his activities to several areas, including Mashuru in Kajiado County and Nakuru County, among other places.

Detectives are pursuing further leads to establish the full extent of his alleged activities and determine whether other children may have fallen victim to the suspected criminal network.

The circumstances under which the minors were found have also raised concerns that they may have been subjected to other forms of abuse.

The children have since been taken to hospital for medical assessment and thereafter placed in safe custody as relevant agencies undertake the necessary interventions and investigations.

The suspect is currently being processed pending arraignment in court, where he is expected to face appropriate charges.

Investigations into the suspected trafficking network remain ongoing.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.