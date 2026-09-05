Anyone to help a boy child? Man cries out after a LADY swept his house clean - Parades her PHOTOs on social media







Saturday, September 5, 2026 - A man has taken to social media seeking help to trace a young lady he claims stole from his house after he hosted her.

According to the man, he had hosted the lady before leaving home for a job away from town in Ruai, Kasarani.

He claims that while he was away, the woman swept his house clean in the wee hours of the morning and disappeared without being noticed by his neighbours.

The distressed man is now offering Ksh10,000 to anyone who can help him trace the lady or provide information that could lead to her whereabouts.

He has since shared photos of the lady on social media as he appeals to members of the public for assistance.





The Kenyan DAILY POST