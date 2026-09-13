Amezima Simu! Broke Nairobi ladies locked in an Uber at night after a man who invited them to Zimmerman switched off his phone (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Two broke Nairobi ladies were locked in an Uber in the middle of the night after failing to pay their fare.

Recounting the ordeal, one of the ladies said her friend’s boyfriend had invited them to Zimmerman and told them to hail a cab from Mlolongo, where they lived.

He had promised to pay for the ride before they reached their destination.

However, things took a turn for the worse after they arrived.

The man reportedly switched off his phone, leaving the two ladies stranded with the Uber driver.

The cost of the trip was Ksh 1,600.

Interestingly, they did not have the money, forcing the driver to lock them in the car as he demanded his dues.

Watch the video.



