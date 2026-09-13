A driver of one of GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatus buys a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe - Fits customized number plate with a woman’s name on the vehicle (VIDEO)

Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Lenny, the driver of George Ruto’s flashy matatu dubbed Mood, has reportedly bought a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.
Lenny
was recently spotted driving the high-end guzzler while visiting his kid at
school, sparking excitement among those who recognized him.
Interestingly,
he has fitted the expensive vehicle with a customized number plate bearing a
woman’s name, adding to the curiosity surrounding his new ride.
Many
are now questioning where he got the money to buy the expensive car despite
being a mere driver.
The
flashy GLE coupe has already caught the attention of many, with questions
swirling over Lenny’s sudden upgrade to the high-end machine.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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