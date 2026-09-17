Administration Police Officer uniforms recovered as police raid a suspect’s house in Isinya (PHOTOs)





Thursday, September 17, 2026 - Law enforcement officers from Isinya, Kajiado County, have recovered government stores and copper wire following a well-coordinated operation targeting suspected criminals in the area.

Acting on actionable intelligence, the officers rushed to a suspected hideout in Majengo Estate, where the suspects were reportedly burning copper wire to strip off its insulation.

However, before the officers could close in, the suspects vanished, leaving behind their hideout.

A subsequent search of one of the houses associated with the suspects yielded an assortment of Administration Police uniforms, including a beret, shirt, jungle jacket, trousers and a maroon belt.

Other items recovered during the operation included pliers, tin snips, solar equipment and copper wire, among other assorted items.

The recovery of the police uniforms has raised questions over their intended use as detectives continue with investigations.

The hunt for the suspects remains active, with detectives from Isinya taking charge of the investigations and pursuing leads to apprehend those involved, recover additional stolen property and establish the full extent of the alleged criminal enterprise.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.