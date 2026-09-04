4 Kamba men arrested by detectives for vandalizing transformers in Kitui (PHOTOs)







Thursday, September 17, 2026 - Four suspects have been arrested in Kitui town on suspicion of vandalizing transformers in the area.

The suspects, identified as Douglas Kyalo Mbuvi, Joseph Mulei Musovo, Benson Muchiri Kaburia and Peter Musyimi Keli, were nabbed by a security team in collaboration with Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers from Kitui on September 16, 2026.

The four were in a motor vehicle with concealed number plates when security officers ordered them to stop.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officers recovered one drum of copper winding and other items, including assorted spanners, a hacksaw, panga, and hammer, among others.

The suspects then led the team to Kamuungu Primary School, where they had allegedly vandalized a 35KVA transformer, and Kangweni Village, where they allegedly vandalized 200KVA and 100KVA transformers.

The four suspects were booked at Kitui Police Station, while their vehicle was also detained at the station yard as investigations continue.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.