A man returns home, only to find his wife has disappeared with his household items! Ogopa Wanawake (VIDEO)





Thursday, September 3, 2026 - A middle-aged man was left cursing after his estranged wife disappeared with some of his household items.

He was at work trying to fend for his family when his wife carted away some household items.

The disgruntled man claimed that before the incident, he had engaged in a domestic dispute with his wife, accusing her of being lazy and preferring to remain at home rather than join him at his business premises.

He also claimed that whenever she turned up, she was always rude to customers.

It appears his estranged wife was waiting for him to go to work before making away with the items.

The man recorded a video showing his half-empty house and made it clear that he was done with his wife.

“Let her go look for another man. I am done,” he lamented.

Watch the video.

A man returns home, only to find his wife has disappeared with his household items! pic.twitter.com/VXwWqf3ueU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.