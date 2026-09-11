A BEN 10 leaves social media buzzing after sharing a video goofing around with his elderly Mzungu lover, a woman old enough to be his grandmother





Friday, September 11, 2026 - A middle-aged African man is trending after sharing a video goofing around with his elderly Mzungu lover.

In the playful video, the man is seen pampering the white granny like a teenage girl as they relax on the balcony of what appears to be a luxurious mansion.

As expected, the video sparked an online buzz, with many hilarious comments about the couple and their striking age gap.

Some said the young man was chasing the soft life and doing everything possible to avoid farming.

Watch the video.



