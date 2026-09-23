54-year-old Luo man, STEVE ODHIAMBO, takes his own life after being dumped by his Gen-Z girlfriend, shortly after graduation despite funding her University education (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, September 23, 2026 - A 54-year-old man, identified as Patrick Steve Odhiambo, has reportedly taken his own life, with claims emerging that he had been left heartbroken after his relationship with his younger girlfriend reportedly ended shortly after she graduated from university.

According to reports circulating online, Patrick had supported the woman throughout her university education, paying her school fees and catering for other expenses, including rent and upkeep.

The reports claim that shortly after graduating, the woman ended their relationship, leaving Patrick devastated.

The tragedy has raised concerns about the emotional burden people may carry silently and the importance of checking on loved ones who could be going through difficult moments.

See his photos below.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.