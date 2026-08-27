VIDEOs capture a Kenyan man who married a single mother involved in a heated domestic dispute with his wife - Huyu Mwanamke Atampeleka Zayuni (WATCH)





Thursday, August 27, 2026 - As cases of domestic disputes continue to rise, videos have emerged showing a Kenyan man involved in a heated domestic dispute with his wife.

In the video, the woman is seen lecturing her husband, claiming that he is not fulfilling his parental responsibilities.

She lamented that when he married her, he was aware she was a single mother and vowed to take care of her children.

However, she claimed that he has been mistreating the children and telling them that he was not their biological father.

The woman, who looked visibly upset, made a host of other accusations against her husband as the confrontation continued.

Watch the videos.

Dude married a single mother..Saa hii anakapitia..Marry a single mother at your own risk pic.twitter.com/lCKWEDvJnw — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) August 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.