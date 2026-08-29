The hate has taken a toll on him - ROSEMARY KIMWATU’s estranged husband KEVIN MIGWE’s best friend says after visiting him! Reveals he married her at 19 and paid her University fees





Saturday, August 29, 2026 - A close friend of Kevin Migwe Kimwatu, the estranged husband of the late KCB Bank senior executive Rosemary Kimwatu, has spoken out about the toll the ongoing public debate surrounding her death has taken on him.

In a lengthy social media post, the friend urged Kenyans to stop turning the family’s grief into speculation.

The friend said he had known Kevin for almost two years and described him as a man deeply concerned about his children and family.

He recalled several occasions when Kevin would leave social gatherings early to pick up his children from school.

According to the friend, Kevin married Rosemary when she was 19 and supported her education from university through to the Kenya School of Law.

“From what I personally know, Kevin married Rosemary when she was 19 and supported her education from university all the way to the Kenya School of Law,” he stated.

The friend also criticised people who have labelled Kevin a narcissist and made conclusions about his marriage without knowing the family personally.

He questioned the growing online speculation surrounding the circumstances of Rosemary’s death and said the focus should also remain on their children.

The friend further claimed that KCB had not publicly addressed concerns surrounding the death or visited Kevin’s home, while accusing the institution of using bloggers to defend its image.

He said he and others visited Kevin and found that the negative comments and accusations circulating online had taken a serious toll on him.

“Behind the name trending on social media is a human being going through an unimaginable loss. Whatever anyone believes happened, he has lost his wife and his children have lost their mother,” he wrote.

The friend urged the public to allow the family to grieve, warning that the children could one day read the accusations and speculation being posted online about their parents.

Read the full post below.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.