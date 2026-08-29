Let us bury our sister or I will reveal the truth - The late KCB Senior Executive ROSEMARY KIMWATU’s sister warns her estranged husband amid burial stand-off





Saturday, August 29, 2026 - The burial standoff involving the late KCB Bank senior executive Rosemary Chemutai Koech has spilled onto social media, with her sister Judy warning her estranged husband, Kevin Migwe, to let them bury her in peace.

Judy shared a photograph of a hearse at Lee Funeral Home, accompanied by a message directed at Kevin.

“Dear brother. Let us bury our sister...or else I will show the world what happened.

"Let us bury our sister, or else I will reveal the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

"I’m not my sister, I will speak out. I’m not my sister, I will retaliate. I’m not my sister, I have no shame,” she wrote.

Kevin is seeking to block Rosemary’s burial at her parents’ home in Kericho.

He told the court that his wish was to bury his wife at their ancestral home located in Matasia within Ngong Sub-County, Kajiado County, adding that it is the rightful place where she should be interred.

Below is a screenshot of Kimwatu’s sister’s post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.