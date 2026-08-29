Drama at Nairobi’s Maringo Estate after a man was busted by his wife having MECHI with a side chick in their matrimonial bed (VIDEO)





Saturday, August 29, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after a man was caught red-handed by his wife with his side chick in their matrimonial home.

The wife had reportedly left home to run some errands when her husband sneaked his side chick into their home.

Hell broke loose when his wife returned home unexpectedly and found the two in bed.

In a video shared online, the man is seen trying to separate the two women as passersby gather around to witness the dramatic incident.

His wife turned physical as she confronted the side chick, accusing her of wrecking her marriage and disrespecting her matrimonial home.

Watch the video.





Drama at Nairobi’s Maringo Estate after a man was busted by his wife having mechi with a side chick in their matrimonial bed pic.twitter.com/3ohenL91lb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.