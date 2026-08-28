Slay queen goes wild at Triple X Lounge in Kasarani and pulls crazy dance moves, leaving male revelers speechless (VIDEO)





Friday, August 28, 2026 - A slay queen left heads turning at Triple X Lounge, a newly launched entertainment joint in Kasarani, after pulling energetic dance moves on the dance floor.

Dressed in a dera, the lady caught the attention of male revelers as she showcased her dance skills.

One of the revelers was seen staring at her with his mouth wide open as she continued dancing energetically, leaving those around her both amused and entertained.

Watch the video.

Slay queen goes wild at Triple X Lounge in Kasarani pic.twitter.com/178ywyfSty — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.