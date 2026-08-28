This Kinyozi in Nairobi CBD has employed well-endowed ladies to attend to men - They even entertain them with dance moves (VIDEO)





Friday, August 28, 2026 - Men are flocking to a Kinyozi in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) where beautiful female barbers are attending to them.

While most barbershops employ men to shave clients, this trendy kinyozi has taken a different approach by hiring female barbers.

The ladies shave clients while also entertaining them with dance moves, creating a lively atmosphere that appears to be attracting a steady stream of customers.

The kinyozi appears to be busy, with men flocking in to experience the unique service.

Watch the video.



