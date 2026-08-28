This Kinyozi in Nairobi CBD has employed well-endowed ladies to attend to men - They even entertain them with dance moves (VIDEO)

Friday, August 28, 2026 - Men are flocking to a Kinyozi in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) where beautiful female barbers are attending to them.
While most barbershops employ men to shave clients, this
trendy kinyozi has taken a different approach by hiring female barbers.
The ladies shave clients while also entertaining them with
dance moves, creating a lively atmosphere that appears to be attracting a
steady stream of customers.
The kinyozi appears to be busy, with men flocking in to
experience the unique service.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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