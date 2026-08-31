SHOCK as a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly 3 months is found in a man’s house - He had secretly married her (PHOTO)





Monday, August 31, 2026 - A heartbreaking story has unfolded after a 15-year-old girl who had been missing for nearly three months was finally found in a man's house, where he had secretly married her.

Salome Njeri, a Form Two student, went missing on June 14, 2026.

Her disappearance threw her family into despair as they embarked on a frantic search that would last almost three months.

Every day was filled with tears, sleepless nights, and endless prayers for her safe return.

Their prayers were finally answered when Salome was found inside a man's house.

The man is said to have even performed a secret marriage ceremony with the girl.

The girl was rescued and the suspect taken into custody.

See the photo below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.