RUTO’s Project? NDINDI NYORO addresses claims of bad blood with GACHAGUA with bold declaration after launching own party





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has declared he will not work with any leader who has insulted Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 19, Nyoro said he would not entertain defectors from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) unless they first apologise to Gachagua at his Wamunyoro residence.

He stressed that the hardline also applies to pro‑government leaders who have disparaged other United Opposition figures, including Jubilee’s Fred Matiang’i, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, and PLP’s Martha Karua.

“I saw some UDA leaders congratulating me for forming my party.

“If you are still in government and you have insulted Gachagua, the People’s Party of Kenya has no time for you unless you make amends,” Nyoro stated.

He added that his party would not welcome leaders accused of deploying goons to churches.

Nyoro acknowledged doubts surrounding his defection from UDA and insisted his move was driven by a mission to block President William Ruto’s re‑election.

“Ruto is Kenya’s number one enemy. We must finish this journey to send him home,” he reiterated.

His remarks come amid criticism from DCP allies who claim Nyoro’s People’s Party of Kenya (PPK) is merely an extension of UDA.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu, the DCP Secretary General, dismissed PPK as a “wheelbarrow party” allegedly deployed by Ruto to divide the Mount Kenya vote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.