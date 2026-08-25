REVEALED! What KCB Bank senior manager ROSEMARY KIMWATU told her mother before taking her own life - Despite earning a fat salary, she was living a troubled life (LOOK)





Tuesday, August 25, 2026 - New details have emerged about the circumstances surrounding the death of Rosemary Kimwatu, a KCB Bank Group senior executive who was found dead at a house in Ngong, Kajiado County.

A post-mortem examination conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor established that the 40-year-old executive died by suicide, as police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to reports, Rosemary had been married for more than 20 years and was a mother of four.

Her family said she had experienced difficulties in her marriage, including disagreements over finances and other domestic issues.

Her mother told investigators that Rosemary’s husband had accused her of drinking and associating with people he considered bad company.

Rosemary, however, is said to have given her parents a different account of the situation.

She reportedly told them that her husband had accumulated debts which she helped settle and that she had shouldered much of the family’s financial responsibilities because he was unemployed.

She was also reportedly frustrated after financing the construction of their family home.

The situation worsened after Rosemary travelled to Mombasa for a work seminar, where she was scheduled to make a presentation on behalf of KCB.

According to the reports, she later displayed unusual behaviour and was taken for medical treatment.

She reportedly spent about two weeks in two medical facilities, where she was diagnosed with depression.

After being discharged, she stayed with her parents in Ngong while she continued to recover.

She later moved with her four children to a safe house, where they remained for about two months.

On the night before her death, Kimwatu reportedly spoke to her husband on the phone before retiring to her bedroom.

The following morning, the house manager found her unresponsive, prompting relatives to be called.

Police have since recovered her phone as investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Her husband has disputed claims that their final conversation involved an argument, saying they instead discussed reconciliation and plans to reunite.

The conflicting accounts have left investigators with the task of piecing together the events that preceded her death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.