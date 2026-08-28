Reactions as Gen-Z ladies pull crazy dance moves around their late brother’s coffin during his funeral - Shake “Nyash”! (VIDEO)





Friday, August 28, 2026 - Two Gen-Z ladies have sparked online buzz after being captured on camera pulling energetic dance moves as they laid their brother to rest.

The two ladies were seen dancing around the grave while holding his portrait, with their unusual tribute attracting widespread attention online.

Some users described their actions as disrespectful given the solemn occasion.

Others, however, defended the grieving ladies, arguing that people mourn differently and that their dance could have been their way of celebrating a life well-lived.

Watch the video.

Gen-Z ladies pull crazy dance moves around their late brother’s coffin during his funeral pic.twitter.com/5xFsMTxQqf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.