Detectives dismantle counterfeit currency syndicate - Seize Ksh4.3 million in fake bank notes and arrest 4 suspects (PHOTOs)





Friday, August 28, 2026 - Detectives have dismantled a counterfeit currency syndicate in Makueni County after officers from Mtito Andei Police Station carried out a swift, intelligence-led crackdown, seizing fake banknotes with a face value of Ksh4, 378,000.

The operation first targeted Kambu Township, where officers caught two suspects in possession of Ksh4 million in counterfeit Sh1,000 notes.

The suspects were identified as 57-year-old Sophia Adhiambo and 59-year-old Michael Gitau.

Determined to dismantle the network, officers extended their dragnet to Mtito Andei Township, where they intercepted a HOWO truck, registration number KDX 614H/ZH 8450, which was transporting fertilizer from Mombasa to Naivasha.

A thorough search of the truck yielded an additional Ksh378,000 in counterfeit Sh1,000 notes concealed inside, bringing the total haul to Ksh4.378 million.

Two men aboard the truck, 52-year-old Robert Tonde and 42-year-old Stephen Musila, were arrested on the spot.

The four suspects are currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment, while the recovered exhibits remain secured at Mtito Andei Police Station.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing, with detectives following the money trail to establish the source, intended destination and wider network behind the counterfeit currency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.