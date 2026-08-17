Pastor KANYARI reveals how desperate women are flooding his DMs with love messages– “I Will Take Care of You”





Monday, August 17, 2026 - Pastor Victor Kanyari has once again ignited online chatter after revealing that his inbox is overflowing with romantic messages from desperate women.

In a recent post, the controversial preacher wrote:

“Dad, I love you. I will take care of you. Wanaonanga ni kama ni wasichana nakosanga…My DM is full of love messages.”

Kanyari added that some women profess deep affection while others have gone as far as contacting people close to him in attempts to get closer to him.

His remarks have generated mixed reactions online.

Some social media users found humor in the idea of a preacher’s DMs being flooded with love notes.

Despite the attention, Kanyari insists he remains single.

He recently explained that since divorcing late gospel singer Betty Bayo, he has “never found another woman like Betty.”

“The reason why I have never remarried is that I have never found a woman like Betty Bayo again.

“The other women I meet are either crazy or lack the qualities I want in a life partner.” He stated during Betty Bayo’s memorial in November 2025.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.