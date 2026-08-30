Media personality JANET MBUGUA explains why August feels unbearably heavy for Kenyans - “So much death and destruction.”

Sunday,
August 30, 2026 – Veteran Kenyan media personality Janet Mbugua
has opened up about why August often feels like a heavy month.
In a post shared on Instagram on Sunday, August 30, 2026, Janet
pointed to the deaths of public figures, including country music legend Dolly
Parton and voice actor Peter Cullen, whose portrayal of Optimus Prime shaped
her childhood.
She also recalled painful historical events, such as the
August 7, 1998 US Embassy bombing in Nairobi and the 1955 killing of Emmett
Till, which became a defining moment in America’s struggle against racial
injustice.
“I want to talk about the weight of August. Yes, this month.
“This month, which seems to have brought with it so much
death and destruction and grief in so many different ways,” she said.
August has also carried the loss of some of Kenya’s most
prominent figures.
Jomo
Kenyatta, the country’s founding president, died on August
22, 1978.
Just a decade earlier, reformist leader Tom
Mboya was assassinated on August 5, 1969,
sparking ethnic tensions and leaving a lasting scar on the nation.
The outspoken cleric Bishop Alexander Muge
perished in a suspicious road accident on August 14, 1990, while veteran politician Masinde
Muliro collapsed and died at Nairobi Airport on August
14, 1992, only months before Kenya’s first multi‑party
elections.
Kenya's eighth Vice President Kijana Wamalwa
passed away on August 23, 2003, while democracy champion Martin
Shikuku died on August 22, 2012,
remembered as the “People’s Watchman.”
While acknowledging these memories, Janet stressed that there is no scientific proof August is worse than other months.
Instead, she highlighted the “availability heuristic,” a
psychological concept explaining how the mind links events that come easily to
memory.
“When you’ve already associated a month with grief, every
new loss lands and feels like confirmation, even when the math doesn’t
necessarily back it up,” she explained.
She also spoke about anniversary grief and the “weight of the ballot,” noting that Kenya’s recent elections held in August have often been marred by violence and corruption.
“The last two elections have been held in August, and we do
not have, maybe other than 2002, a recognition or realisation of an election
that has not been marred by death and pain and corruption,” she said.
“The power in knowing that it’s not necessarily a pattern backed by science makes me feel like I can move forward with hope,” she concluded.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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