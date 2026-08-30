LADY blasts men who demand mechi before helping desperate women – “It’s not Kindness, its Witchcraft”

Sunday, August 30, 2026 - A lady has stirred conversation on social media after calling out men who exploit women under the guise of kindness.
In her viral post, she wrote: “Some men will watch a woman struggle, wait until she is
vulnerable, and then demand ‘mechi’ before offering help.
“And somehow, society still finds a way to
blame the woman for ‘putting herself in that position.’”
She insisted that conditional generosity is not kindness but
manipulation.
“If your kindness comes with a price tag, stop calling it kindness. It’s witchcraft.”
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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