Lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR blasts RUTO over his association with Zimbabwean fraudster WICKNELL CHIVAYO

Thursday, August 13, 2026 - Prominent lawyer Donald Kipkorir has questioned President William Ruto’s decision to associate publicly with controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, raising concerns over the access the businessman has been granted to the President and his private spaces.
In a post
shared on social media, Kipkorir questioned why President Ruto allowed Chivayo
to record him during his visit, arguing that the businessman appeared to have
enjoyed unusual access to the Head of State.
“Why has
our President William Ruto allowed Wicknell Chivayo, a man with dubious
distinction, to video record him?” Kipkorir asked.
The
lawyer further claimed that Chivayo had given the public a glimpse of areas and
assets associated with the President, including State House, Ruto’s farm in
Kilgoris and his private vehicle.
According
to Kipkorir, such access raises questions beyond political optics, particularly
concerning security and the standards expected when dealing with individuals
who have faced legal controversy.
“Doesn’t
this unparalleled access by a convicted fraudster raise both moral &
security issues?” he posed.
Kipkorir went on to strongly criticize Chivayo, describing him as a fraudster rather than an entrepreneur.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
1 Comments
You have a point wakiliReplyDelete