Lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR blasts RUTO over his association with Zimbabwean fraudster WICKNELL CHIVAYO







Thursday, August 13, 2026 - Prominent lawyer Donald Kipkorir has questioned President William Ruto’s decision to associate publicly with controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, raising concerns over the access the businessman has been granted to the President and his private spaces.

In a post shared on social media, Kipkorir questioned why President Ruto allowed Chivayo to record him during his visit, arguing that the businessman appeared to have enjoyed unusual access to the Head of State.

“Why has our President William Ruto allowed Wicknell Chivayo, a man with dubious distinction, to video record him?” Kipkorir asked.

The lawyer further claimed that Chivayo had given the public a glimpse of areas and assets associated with the President, including State House, Ruto’s farm in Kilgoris and his private vehicle.

According to Kipkorir, such access raises questions beyond political optics, particularly concerning security and the standards expected when dealing with individuals who have faced legal controversy.

“Doesn’t this unparalleled access by a convicted fraudster raise both moral & security issues?” he posed.

Kipkorir went on to strongly criticize Chivayo, describing him as a fraudster rather than an entrepreneur.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.