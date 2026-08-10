Lack of manners! OSCAR SUDI captured on camera pushing MAMA RACHEL RUTO away during CHARLENE RUTO’s wedding as he showed his influence in the President’s circle (VIDEO)





Monday, August 10, 2026 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has faced criticism on social media after a video appeared to show him pushing First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto away during Charlene Ruto’s traditional wedding ceremony.

In the video shared online, Sudi is seen issuing instructions to guests during the ceremony and shoving the First Lady as he continued coordinating activities.

The incident has drawn criticism from some social media users, with several accusing the lawmaker of lacking decorum despite his close relationship with President William Ruto.

Others claimed that Sudi appeared to be demonstrating his influence within the President’s inner circle by controlling who could interact with the Head of State during the ceremony.

“The president loves mediocrity; that’s why Sudi is his guy. That’s a guy who will say yes to anything the president says,” one social media user wrote.

“How does someone shove the First Lady like that?” another user questioned.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.