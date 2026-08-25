Kikuyu LADY’s weight loss stuns netizens - Drops weight from 120Kg to 80Kg! See transformation (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, August 25, 2026 - A Kikuyu lady has stunned social media users after revealing her remarkable weight-loss journey, having reduced her weight from 120kg to 80kg over about three years.

Sharing her transformation online, the woman said the journey taught her the importance of patience and consistency, comparing her progress to farming.

“A cutting or a seedling will not become a tree in a day. Farming really taught me to have a lot of patience,” she said.

According to her, she has lost about 40kg over the past three years and continues to work towards her fitness goals.

“It has taken me about three years to lose from 120kg to 80kg. It's a work in progress though,” she said.

She attributed the transformation to several lifestyle changes, including eating healthier, walking regularly, getting enough sleep and reducing stress.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.