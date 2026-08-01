Kenyan content creator KING KALALA sparks debate with bold view on women and marriage – “Tunataka Kuolewa”





Saturday, August 01, 2026 – Controversial Kenyan content creator King Kalala has stirred conversation with a bold take on marriage and modern relationships.

In her August 1 post (National Girlfriends Day), Kalala urged women to drop the façade of claiming they don’t need men while secretly hoping to settle down.

“Tunataka kuolewa,” she declared, insisting that honesty about the desire for marriage is more empowering than denial.

Kalala pointed out that even women at the pinnacle of success face constant questions about marriage.

She referenced Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s longtime partner, who enjoys private jets, luxury cars, and mansions, yet still attracts curiosity about why she hasn’t married.

“Georgina has everything in this life… but people still ask, ‘Mbona hajaoa?’” Kalala explained.

She also cited Rihanna, noting that despite her billion‑dollar empire and global fame, critics reduce her status to “just a baby mama.”

Kalala, who recently stunned netizens after announcing she is expecting her first child, observed how women casually refer to each other as bibi ya tajiri (wife of a rich man), a phrase she believes reveals an underlying desire for marital identity.

“Tulia hapo. Tulia hapo. In this our industry, bana, we are busy calling each other bibi ya tajiri. Tuseme tu ukweli,” she emphasized.

She urged women to stop insisting they don’t need men if marriage is their goal.

“Msichana, wacha kusema ati, ‘Oh, I don’t need a man.’ You want to be married. Happy Girlfriends Day,” she signed off.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.