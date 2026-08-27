Innocent-looking church woman accused of sending private photos to a married pastor - A simple Facebook post lands her in trouble as secrets emerge (LOOK)





Thursday, August 27, 2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after a churchwoman posted on Facebook, seemingly mocking her ex-husband, who is a pastor, after he married another woman.

In the post, she appeared to congratulate her former husband, but some interpreted her message as sarcastic.

Little did she know that someone well-known to her would respond by exposing her dirty secrets.

The woman was accused of recently sending private photos to a married pastor and subsequently being confronted over the matter.

Social media is never short of drama.

Check out the post and the comment that exposed her badly.





See how she looks innocent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.