A nosy neighbour records a video of a man having MECHI with a slay queen inside his heavily tinted car (WATCH)





Thursday, August 27, 2026 - A nosy neighbour has sparked an online buzz after recording a video of a young man having “mechi” with a slay queen inside his heavily tinted car.

In the clip, the man is seen walking towards his vehicle while holding the lady, who was rocking a short dress that left little to one’s imagination.

Moments later, the car was seen making suspicious movements, prompting the neighbour to record the scene from a balcony.

Watch the video.

A nosy neighbour records a video of a man having MECHI with a slay queen inside his heavily tinted car pic.twitter.com/GW0TWuRrkQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.