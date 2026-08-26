GACHAGUA reveals date United Opposition principals will pick presidential candidate to face RUTO in 2027 Elections





Thursday, August 27, 2026 - Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has disclosed that the United Opposition will settle on its presidential candidate around March or April next year.

Speaking at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday night before jetting to the United States to meet Kenyans in the diaspora, the former Deputy President insisted that political mobilisation must take precedence over flagbearer talks.

“Choosing a single presidential candidate is the easiest of all the challenges that we have ahead of us.

“We can meet one day for lunch, and before dinner we have a candidate,” he said.

“The real job, and that’s what I expect of my colleagues in the United Opposition to do, is political mobilisation against Ruto.

“It’s to persuade Kenyans to register as voters, come out and vote him out and vote in a responsible government.”

He urged patience, drawing parallels with the 2002 election when Mwai Kibaki was endorsed just two months before the polls.

“Mwai Kibaki was chosen as the single presidential candidate for the opposition on October 14, 2002, when elections were to be held on December 27 the same year.

“We have a whole year, what is the hurry? In my view, hii ni maneno ya March, April huko,” he noted.

He added: “After Christmas, we should be able to agree and come up with a single presidential candidate.”

His remarks come as opposition figures including Fred Matiang’i, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, David Maraga, and Edwin Sifuna continue to be floated as possible contenders to face President William Ruto in 2027.

While Gachagua maintained he is the most suitable candidate, he pledged to support whoever is chosen.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.