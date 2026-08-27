Alichapa Flash! UDA MCA mourns after brother-in-law died moments after gulping a bottle of Kibao Vodka within seconds to impress friends - Video shows his latest moments





Thursday, August 27, 2026 - A Member of County Assembly from Nyeri allied to the UDA party has taken to social media to mourn his brother-in-law, who died moments after gulping a bottle of Kibao vodka to impress friends at a local bar.

He revealed that the deceased had decided to visit a local bar after work to have fun with his friends before tragedy struck.

“A time like this yesterday, my brother-in-law was well and kicking. Very strong and not sick-looking.

"Later in the day, after his daily chores, he decided to take a sip at a local joint.

"In a matter of time, he was taken ill and declared unresponsive. Attempts to save his life were futile,” he posted.

A trending video shows the deceased being cheered on by friends as he gulped a bottle of Kibao vodka within seconds, before he later became unresponsive.

Consuming a large quantity of 40% ABV spirits within seconds can introduce alcohol into the body far faster than the liver can process it, creating a serious risk of acute alcohol poisoning.

Watch the video.

Kenyan man dies moments after gulping a bottle of Kibao Vodka within seconds to impress friends pic.twitter.com/3eTyf78cM8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.