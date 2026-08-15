Fresh details emerge on the fatal shooting of BABU OWINO’s bodyguard by an OCS - Are police trying to do a cover up?





Saturday, August 15, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged regarding the fatal shooting of a bodyguard linked to Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, with conflicting accounts now emerging over the circumstances that led to his death.

According to information received, the deceased was not on duty at the time of the incident.

He was reportedly at a local entertainment joint having drinks with friends when the OCS of Masogo Police Station arrived and began harassing people at the premises.

The situation became tense after some of those present started questioning the OCS over his conduct.

The officer then allegedly moved outside.

The deceased is said to have followed the OCS outside, in an attempt to calm the situation rather than confront him.

The situation took a tragic turn when the OCS shot the man at close range, killing him on the spot.

The new claims also contradict an earlier version suggesting that the deceased confronted the officer while armed with a panga.

According to the latest account, that claim is false and is being used to portray the shooting as an act of self-defence.

There are also allegations that witnesses have been threatened against speaking publicly about what they witnessed.

The bereaved family is now calling for justice, with growing calls for investigators to establish exactly what happened in the moments immediately before the trigger was pulled.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.