Dumb thieves who drugged a lady, stole her expensive phone and cleared her bank account snitch on themselves after unlocking the phone - Nani Anajua Hawa Majambazi? (PHOTOs)







Monday, August 10, 2026 - A lady has taken to social media seeking help to identify two men who drugged her, stole her expensive phone and subsequently accessed her financial accounts.

According to the woman, her Samsung Z Fold 3 phone was stolen by the suspects, whose faces were reportedly captured by her CrookCatcher security application.

In a post shared online, the woman appealed to members of the public to help circulate the images in the hope that the suspects would be identified and apprehended.

“Hello good people, my phone Samsung Z Fold 3 was stolen by some people whose faces were captured by my CrookCatcher. Kindly help me circulate the below images ndio tushike hawa wezi,” she wrote.

The woman claimed that the suspects had drugged her so badly that she later lost control of her vehicle and was involved in a serious accident that nearly cost her life.

She further alleged that after stealing her phone, the suspects accessed her financial applications and transferred all the money in her accounts.

She also claimed that they borrowed money through various loan applications installed on the phone.

The woman believes the suspects exposed themselves after attempting to unlock the stolen phone, allowing the security application to capture their images.

She has now appealed to Kenyans to help identify the individuals captured in the images and provide information that could assist authorities in tracking them down.

Check out the photos below.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.