Dumb thieves who drugged a lady, stole her expensive phone and cleared her bank account snitch on themselves after unlocking the phone - Nani Anajua Hawa Majambazi? (PHOTOs)

Monday, August 10, 2026 - A lady has taken to social media seeking help to identify two men who drugged her, stole her expensive phone and subsequently accessed her financial accounts.
According
to the woman, her Samsung Z Fold 3 phone was stolen by the suspects, whose
faces were reportedly captured by her CrookCatcher security application.
In a post
shared online, the woman appealed to members of the public to help circulate
the images in the hope that the suspects would be identified and apprehended.
“Hello
good people, my phone Samsung Z Fold 3 was stolen by some people whose faces
were captured by my CrookCatcher. Kindly help me circulate the below images
ndio tushike hawa wezi,” she wrote.
The woman
claimed that the suspects had drugged her so badly that she later lost control
of her vehicle and was involved in a serious accident that nearly cost her
life.
She
further alleged that after stealing her phone, the suspects accessed her
financial applications and transferred all the money in her accounts.
She also
claimed that they borrowed money through various loan applications installed on
the phone.
The woman
believes the suspects exposed themselves after attempting to unlock the stolen
phone, allowing the security application to capture their images.
She has
now appealed to Kenyans to help identify the individuals captured in the images
and provide information that could assist authorities in tracking them down.
Check out the photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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