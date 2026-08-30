DRAMA as a drunk lady accuses a boda boda rider of stealing her phone - Screams like a mad woman as she pursues him (VIDEO)





Sunday, August 30, 2026 - Drama unfolded along a road in Pipeline after a lady who had reportedly spent the night drinking at a club accused a boda boda rider of stealing her phone.

According to information circulating online, the woman left the club in the morning and hired a boda boda rider to take her home.

After reaching her destination, the rider asked her to pay the fare.

However, when the woman checked her bag, she realised that her phone was missing.

She immediately accused the rider of stealing it and started causing a scene.

The situation quickly attracted the attention of people nearby, with the woman insisting that the rider had taken her phone.

Luckily for the boda boda rider, several men intervened and stood by him, preventing the situation from escalating further.

The woman was eventually left screaming in the middle of the road as members of the public sided with the rider and accused her of making false accusations.

Watch the video.



