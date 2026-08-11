Controversial Zimbabwean businessman and convicted fraudster, WICKNELL CHIVAYO, shares a video of RUTO driving him around his 900-acre Kilgoris farm after CHARLENE’s wedding





Tuesday, August 11, 2026 - Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has shared a video showing President William Ruto personally driving him around his farm in Kilgoris after Charlene Ruto’s wedding ceremony.

Chivayo, who was in Kenya for Charlene’s wedding celebrations, described his meeting with President Ruto as an “incredible and truly eye-opening” experience.

According to the businessman, what was initially meant to be a brief farewell turned into an extended afternoon after the two had lunch, with President Ruto taking him on a tour of his agricultural projects.

Chivayo said he was impressed by the scale and organisation of the President’s farming activities, including macadamia plantations, maize production and cattle ranching.

He also highlighted the presence of more than 3,000 sheep on the farm, noting that they help manage grass around the macadamia trees.

“Beyond being the President of the Republic of Kenya, President Ruto is an accomplished and passionate farmer,” Chivayo said.

He praised Ruto for what he described as his hands-on approach to agriculture, adding that the President spoke passionately about food security and farming.

Chivayo further compared Ruto’s focus on agriculture to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s emphasis on farming, food security and national self-sufficiency.

The businessman said he was particularly impressed by Ruto’s humility, noting that the President personally drove him around the farm while explaining the various agricultural projects.

“When you walk around a well-run farm and see how systematically everything has been put together, you begin to understand something about the mind behind it,” Chivayo said.

Chivayo has previously attracted controversy in Zimbabwe over his business dealings and was once convicted of fraud.

Watch the video.

HIS EXCELLENCY THE FARMER...🚜 🚜🚜🇰🇪



It was an INCREDIBLE and truly EYE-OPENING Sunday afternoon I had with His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto before leaving Kenya. I had gone to say goodbye briefly, but what was supposed to be a simple farewell turned again into an… pic.twitter.com/CDkgif30I0 — sir_wicknell. (@wicknellchivayo) August 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.