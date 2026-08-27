Caught in HD! Notorious Kitengela gang leader snitches on himself after unlocking a stolen phone - A source reveals he is always armed with a knife (PHOTOs)









Friday, August 28, 2026 - A suspected thief unknowingly helped identify himself after stealing an OPPO A17K phone in Kitengela.

The phone was reportedly stolen at Royal City Sanctuary near Superloaf Bakery in Kitengela town.

According to information shared by the phone’s owner, the suspect began taking photos using the stolen device.

Unknown to him, the images were automatically transmitted to the owner’s email, giving the owner access to photos taken after the phone was stolen.

The incident helped the phone’s owner identify the suspect.

It later emerged that the suspect is known as Steve, who has been described by a source as a notorious gang leader based in Kitengela.

The source further claimed that Steve is often armed with a knife and warned that he could be dangerous.

See his photos below.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.