Alifulizwa Kasusu Na Wanaume Watano - Online drama as city slay queen is exposed by a friend after a fallout! The men had picked her up at a high-end Nairobi club (VIDEO)





Friday, August 28, 2026 - Drama erupted on social media after two Mombasa-based slay queens with a huge following on TikTok washed their dirty linen in public following a fall-out.

The ladies, identified as Appleton and Big Blency, traded accusations during a TikTok Live session, leaving their fans stunned.

Blency alleged that Appleton spent the night with five men at a lavish Airbnb in Karen after a night out.

According to the allegations, Appleton met the men at a high-end Nairobi entertainment joint, where they had drinks before proceeding to Karen.

The men, who were described as Black Americans, had reportedly promised to give her money after "Mechi".

However, Blency claimed that the men did not give her even a single shilling after spending the night together.

Watch the video.

Photos of Appleton.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.