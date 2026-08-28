Alifulizwa Kasusu Na Wanaume Watano - Online drama as city slay queen is exposed by a friend after a fallout! The men had picked her up at a high-end Nairobi club (VIDEO)

Friday, August 28, 2026 - Drama erupted on social media after two Mombasa-based slay queens with a huge following on TikTok washed their dirty linen in public following a fall-out.
The
ladies, identified as Appleton and Big Blency, traded accusations during a
TikTok Live session, leaving their fans stunned.
Blency
alleged that Appleton spent the night with five men at a lavish Airbnb in Karen
after a night out.
According
to the allegations, Appleton met the men at a high-end Nairobi entertainment
joint, where they had drinks before proceeding to Karen.
The
men, who were described as Black Americans, had reportedly promised to give her
money after "Mechi".
However,
Blency claimed that the men did not give her even a single shilling after
spending the night together.
Watch the video.
Umalaya ni ngumu pic.twitter.com/QEmvsMIBG8— ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) August 28, 2026
Photos of Appleton.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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