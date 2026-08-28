A pot-bellied MUBABA leaks a private video in a hotel room with 2 Slay Queens - Money Is Good! Mzee Anaponda Mali







Friday, August 28, 2026 - A seemingly wealthy mubaba is trending after sharing a private video of himself with two slay queens in a hotel room.

In the video circulating on social media, the pot-bellied man is seen enjoying the company of the two beautiful ladies, who appear significantly younger than him, as they spend time together.

The ladies are seen trying to cover their faces after realizing that the man was recording the moment.

It is believed that he lured them to the hotel for a paid private encounter.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST