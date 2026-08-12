A LADY shares CCTV footage of a MUBABA who drugged her after meeting at an entertainment joint along Thika Road (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - A lady has shared CCTV footage showing a man who drugged and robbed her after they met at Club Syndicate, a newly launched entertainment joint along Thika Road.

According to the woman, the man invited her to the club for drinks, unaware that he had other intentions.

She claims the man took advantage of her after she went to the washrooms and tampered with her drink.

In the CCTV footage retrieved from the club, the man is seen spiking the woman’s drink while she is away.

The victim claims that after the incident, the man robbed her.

The man is alleged to be targeting female revelers in entertainment joints along Thika Road,

Watch the footage.

CAN YOU IDENTIFY HUYU JAMAA WA “MCHELE”?



Aliniwekea “mchele” kwa joint moja Roysambu area, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/gWrTEm0EYP — Thika Town Today - 3T (@ThikaTowntoday) August 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.