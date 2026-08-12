A LADY shares CCTV footage of a MUBABA who drugged her after meeting at an entertainment joint along Thika Road (VIDEO)

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - A lady has shared CCTV footage showing a man who drugged and robbed her after they met at Club Syndicate, a newly launched entertainment joint along Thika Road.
According to the woman, the man invited her to the club for
drinks, unaware that he had other intentions.
She claims the man took advantage of her after she went to
the washrooms and tampered with her drink.
In the CCTV footage retrieved from the club, the man is seen
spiking the woman’s drink while she is away.
The victim claims that after the incident, the man robbed
her.
The man is alleged to be targeting female revelers in
entertainment joints along Thika Road,
Watch the footage.
CAN YOU IDENTIFY HUYU JAMAA WA “MCHELE”?— Thika Town Today - 3T (@ThikaTowntoday) August 11, 2026
Aliniwekea “mchele” kwa joint moja Roysambu area, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/gWrTEm0EYP
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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